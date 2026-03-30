Rio Tinto: 2026 Guidance For Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Remains Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L, RIO1.DE, RIO.AX) said its iron ore port operations have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Narelle passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region. Port closures at four Pilbara iron ore port terminals commenced on 24 March 2026. Ship loading at East Intercourse Island, Parker Point and Cape Lambert B recommenced on 28 March. The damage to Cape Lambert A is being repaired, and shipping at the facility is expected to recommence in the coming days.

Rio Tinto said recent weather events are estimated to have impacted iron ore shipments by approximately 8 million tonnes. The company has identified a pathway to recover around half of the losses. The company noted that its Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at 323 to 338 million tonnes.

Rio Tinto shares on Australian Securities Exchange are currently trading at A$160.78, up 4.93%.