Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
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30.03.2026 07:52:21
Rio Tinto: 2026 Guidance For Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Remains Unchanged
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L, RIO1.DE, RIO.AX) said its iron ore port operations have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Narelle passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region. Port closures at four Pilbara iron ore port terminals commenced on 24 March 2026. Ship loading at East Intercourse Island, Parker Point and Cape Lambert B recommenced on 28 March. The damage to Cape Lambert A is being repaired, and shipping at the facility is expected to recommence in the coming days.
Rio Tinto said recent weather events are estimated to have impacted iron ore shipments by approximately 8 million tonnes. The company has identified a pathway to recover around half of the losses. The company noted that its Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at 323 to 338 million tonnes.
Rio Tinto shares on Australian Securities Exchange are currently trading at A$160.78, up 4.93%.
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Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc
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27.03.26
|Verluste in Europa: STOXX 50 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Freitagshandel in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 am Freitagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt die Freitagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
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26.03.26
|Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
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25.03.26
|FTSE 100-Wert Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rio Tinto-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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19.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|20.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|76,30
|2,18%
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