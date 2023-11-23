|
23.11.2023 09:53:52
Rio Tinto agrees SEC fine to close calamatous Mozi coal investment
RIO Tinto brought the curtain down on a disastrous investment in Mozambique’s coking coal industry after it agreed to pay a $28m fine to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Bloomberg News said the penalty settled fraud charges brought by the SEC against Rio Tinto and two executives in 2017. In its charges, the SEC claimed the value of the Mozambique assets had been inflated.Rio Tinto bought Riversdale Mining in 2011 for $3.7bn. The business was sold for $50m in 2014 following a series of impairments totalling nearly $3.3bn.The SEC alleged that Rio executives had sought to hide the setbacks and their impact on the true value of the assets from the company’s board of directors, audit committee and investors. Rio Tinto said it would pay the penalty without admitting or denying the charges against it.Rio will also retain an independent consultant to advise on its impairment and discourse policies.Former Rio Tinto CEO Tom Albanese also reached a settlement with the SEC and will pay a $50,000 penalty, without admitting to or denying the allegations, said Bloomberg News.Jan du Plessis, Rio Tinto’s then chairman, said at the time of the impairments that they were “unacceptable”. Shortly after Albanese and Doug Richtie, head of Rio Tinto’s energy business, quit the company.Rio Tinto hoped to produce 1 million tons (Mt) of coal from the $500m Benga mine in Mozambique during its 2012 financial year, growing to 1.5Mt in 2013. A second stage development would see output expanded to 6Mt a year (Mtpa) of coking coal and a further 4Mtpa of thermal material from the mine.The post Rio Tinto agrees SEC fine to close calamatous Mozi coal investment appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SEC S.p.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SEC S.p.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto Ltd.
|75,88
|0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.