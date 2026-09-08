Rio Tinto Aktie

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WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

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08.09.2026 03:08:47

Rio Tinto And Ngarlawangga Strengthen Collaboration Through Interim Modernised Agreement

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L, RTNTF, RIO.AX) and Ngarlawangga Aboriginal Corporation have signed an Interim Modernised Agreement, reinforcing their partnership and delivering long-term benefits for the Ngarlawangga People, the Anglo-Australian mining giant said in a statement.

The agreement introduces a jointly designed co-management approach that will guide how both parties work together on Ngarlawangga Country within the agreement area. It promotes earlier and ongoing engagement throughout the mining lifecycle, ensuring Ngarlawangga perspectives help shape decision-making processes. Through agreed governance and consultation mechanisms, the partnership will provide greater certainty in how cultural heritage and Country are managed and protected.

The Interim Modernised Agreement also delivers additional long-term financial support to help the Ngarlawangga People achieve their social, cultural, and economic aspirations. A strong emphasis has been placed on preserving culture, strengthening community development, and creating opportunities for future generations.

The new agreement builds on the foundation of the Participation Agreement established between the Ngarlawangga People and Rio Tinto in 2011.

Rio Tinto's West Angelas operations are located on the traditional lands of the Yinhawangka and Ngarlawangga Peoples.

Rio Tinto was trading at A$175.01, down A$2.35, or 1.32%, on the Australian Securities Exchange

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