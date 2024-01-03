|
03.01.2024 01:49:45
Rio Tinto appoints two new non-executive directors to board
Rio Tinto announced it has appointed Martina Merz and Sharon Thorne as non-executive directors. Martina Merz will join the Board on February 1 2024, and will therefore stand for election at the annual general meetings of the company in 2024.Sharon Thorne will join the Board on July 1 2024 and will therefore stand for election at the annual general meetings of the company in 2025.Martina Merz, a German citizen, brings extensive leadership and operational experience, most recently as CEO of industrial engineering and steel production conglomerate ThyssenKrupp. She has held numerous leadership roles, including at Robert Bosch GMBH and at Chassis Brakes International.Merz also has extensive listed company experience, currently serving on the Board of AB Volvo and the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG. She is a former Board member at Imerys SA, SAF Holland SE, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Thyssenkrupp AG and Bekaert SA.Sharon Thorne, a British citizen, is a Chartered Accountant and has had a 36-year career with Deloitte. She became an audit partner of Deloitte in 1998, held numerous Executive and Board roles, becoming Deputy CEO Deloitte North West Europe in 2017 and Global Chair from 2019, before retiring at the end of November 2023. She has also served on the Boards of the Confederation for British Industry, Prostate Cancer UK and the Social Progress Imperative.“Martina has extensive leadership experience in handling cyclical businesses, navigating the energy transition and decarbonisation initiatives, and leading innovation and R&D efforts,” Rio Tinto Chair Dominic Barton said in the statement. “Having Chaired the largest professional services firm in the world, Sharon brings extensive and transformational leadership experience together with deep industry knowledge, gained over 30 years of auditing and advising multinational clients. I am very pleased to welcome Sharon to our Board,” Barton said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
