|
13.02.2024 12:46:00
Rio Tinto autonomous train derails in Western Australia
Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) said on Tuesday that an unloaded autonomous train derailed on Sunday evening at about 120km from Western Australia’s Dampier port.The world’s largest iron ore miner said no one was injured in the accident, which involved about 38 wagons of the self-driving iron ore train. It noted the derailment happened on a dual track section, which means that trains can continue to operate in the area, limiting disruption. “An investigation has begun, and the appropriate regulators have been notified. Work to recover derailed wagons has also commenced,” a Rio Tinto spokesperson said in an email.A similar incident occurred with an autonomous Rio Tinto train in June last year, when as many as 30 wagons left the tracks about 20km from Dampier.Rio Tinto’s peers, BHP (ASX: BHP) and Fortescue (ASX: FMG) have also reported derailments at their iron ore operations in recent months.The most infamous Pilbara train derailment took place in 2018 when BHP was forced to deliberately push a runaway train off its track. The machine was almost 3km long with its four locomotives and 268 wagons fully laden and, at one point, reached average speeds of about 110km/h on the track between Newman and Port Hedland.Rio Tinto ships iron ore from Dampier port and through Cape Lambert in the northern part of Western Australia. The company operates about 14,000 ore cars across its Pilbara rail network, each of which can hold an estimated 118 tonnes of iron ore.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rio Tinto Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Rio Tinto Ltd.
|76,92
|-0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.