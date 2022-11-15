15.11.2022 03:19:28

Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue Launch Pilot Program To Create Safer Workplaces

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue said that they are launching a pilot program aimed at helping to eliminate disrespectful behaviour in the resources industry including sexual harassment, bullying and racism.

The launch comes after the three companies formed a partnership in October last year as part of their combined response to reports of unacceptable sexual harassment in the mining industry.

The companies noted that the evidence-based program will educate participants about the impact of sexual harassment, bullying and racism, including how to recognise and report these behaviours.

The Building Safe and Respectful Workplaces pilot program, project managed by the Australian Minerals and Energy Skills Alliance (AUSMESA), will be delivered on November 15 and 16 by experienced facilitators from Griffith University.

The pilot program will be completed by 30 volunteers who are currently undertaking apprenticeships or traineeships with the three companies.

