|
14.09.2022 03:21:50
Rio Tinto, China Baowu Enter Into JV On Western Range Iron Ore Project In Pilbara
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (54 per cent) and China Baowu Steel Group Co. Ltd (46 percent) have agreed to enter into a joint venture with respect to the Western Range iron ore project in the Pilbara, Western Australia, investing $2 billion ($1.3 billion Rio Tinto share) to develop the mine, Rio Tinto said in a statement.
According to the company, Western Range's annual production capacity of 25 million tonnes of iron ore will help sustain production of the Pilbara Blend from Rio Tinto's existing Paraburdoo mining hub. The project includes construction of a primary crusher and an 18 kilometre conveyor system linking it to the existing Paraburdoo processing plant.
The company expects to begin construction in early 2023 with first production anticipated in 2025. The construction phase will support approximately 1,600 jobs with the mine requiring about 800 ongoing operational roles which are expected to be filled by existing workers transitioning from other sites in the Paraburdoo mining hub.
Rio Tinto and Baowu have also agreed to enter into an iron ore sales agreement at market prices covering a total of up to 126.5 million tonnes of iron ore over approximately 13 years. This volume represents Baowu's 46 per cent interest in the anticipated 275 million tonnes of production from Western Range through the Joint Venture.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verliert: Rio Tinto kommt bei Übernahme von Turquoise Hill voran (Dow Jones)
|
07.06.22
|Salzgitter-Aktie im Minus: Zusammenarbeit bei "grünem Stahl" mit Rio Tinto (Dow Jones)
|
11.04.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie im Minus: Streit mit russischem Partner RUSAL wegen Sanktionen (Dow Jones)
|
08.04.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie gefragt: Rio Tinto übernimmt Tonerderaffinerien vollständig - RUSALwegen Russlandsanktionen abgelöst (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester-- Asiens Börsen unterschiedlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt am Donnerstag nach freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich derweil in Grün. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen.