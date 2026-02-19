Rio Tinto FY25 Profit Declines, Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc (RIO, RIO.L, RTNTF, RIO.AX), the Anglo-Australian mining giant, reported Thursday a decline in its profit before taxation for fiscal 2025, while sales revenues increased from last year.

In Australia, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at $168.55, up 2.03 percent.

The company's annual profit before taxation dropped to $14.57 billion from the prior year's $15.62 billion.

Profit after tax attributable to owners was $9.97 billion, down 14 percent from $11.55 billion in the previous year. Earnings per share also decreased to 608.4 cents from 707.2 cents last year.

The company's underlying earnings remained flat at $10.88 billion, while underlying earnings per share decreased slightly to 669.2 cents from 669.5 cents last year.

Underlying EBITDA grew 9 percent to $25.36 billion from prior year's $23.31 billion.

Despite the profit decline, Rio Tinto's consolidated sales revenue grew 7 percent to $57.64 billion from $53.66 billion in the prior year.

Rio Tinto's total iron ore sales were 342 million tonnes. Consolidated copper production was 883 thousand tonnes in the year, 11 percent higher than last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Rio Tinto expects total iron ore sales at 343 to 366 million tonnes, and copper production at 800 to 870 thousand tonnes.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott stated, "We continue to invest in delivering industry-leading, value-accretive growth, supported by our disciplined capital allocation and best-in-class project execution. We remain on track to achieve 3 percent CAGR in CuEq production to 2030. At the same time, the structural cost improvements underway today position us for higher margins and cash flow. With a high-quality pipeline, anchored in copper, we have clear visibility to extend this growth profile well into the next decade."

