Rio Tinto Increases Spend With Australian Suppliers To More Than A$15.3 Bln In 2022

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it increased its spend with Australian suppliers to more than A$15.3 billion in 2022, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to support communities where it operates.

This was an increase of almost 9 percent on the previous year and was spent with more than 6,200 businesses, including Australian owned and operated businesses and locally owned and managed branches of global companies.

The company noted that the spend helped support tens of thousands of Australian jobs and delivered a significant economic contribution to communities across the country.

As part of the spend, more than A$565 million was spent with Indigenous businesses across Australia - an increase of 40 percent on the year before.

