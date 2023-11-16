|
16.11.2023 15:09:00
Rio Tinto Kennecott donates $10 million to Museum of Utah
Rio Tinto Kennecott has announced a donation of $10 million for the Museum of Utah, which is currently being built on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol complex. The Museum is slated to open in 2026 under the umbrella of the Utah Historical Society.The donation, which will be distributed over the next 10 years, marks the first major private donation to the Museum project. “Our investment in the Museum of Utah not only honors the legacy of our mining ancestors who built the path for us to provide critical minerals the world needs today,” Rio Tinto Kennecott managing director Nate Foster said in the statement. “It also demonstrates our continuing commitment to our Utah community, which we look forward to cultivating for many years to come.”As Utah’s first state history museum, the Museum of Utah will celebrate the state’s unique history, culture, and art through world-class exhibits, programming, and community spaces. In recognition of their donation, the Building Utah gallery will be presented by Rio Tinto Kennecott. The gallery will honor the work of Utahns in many areas, from agriculture and mining to homemaking and railroad building. “It’s fitting to honor the successful 120-year history of Rio Tinto Kennecott in the state, as we appreciate the company’s forward-looking donation to the new Museum of Utah,” Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox said. “This museum will tell all of us the Utah stories we know, but it will also surprise us as we see our state’s treasures in a new light.”A future gateway to Utah’s Capitol complex, the Museum will engage visitors from all over the world and will be free and open year-round to the public and feature more than 17,000 square feet of exhibition space and over 400 objects on display.More information on the Museum of Utah is here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
