Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
|
04.12.2025 08:27:57
Rio Tinto Lifts Copper Production View In FY25; Says EBITDA Could Rise 40-50% By FY30
(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RIO, RIO.L, RTNTF) Thursday said it expects 7 percent production growth in 2025, and lifted coppor production view.
Further, the company said EBITDA could rise by as much as 40-50 percent by 2030, with 3 percent compound annual production growth outlook. The expected earnings growth would be based on long-run consensus prices, driven by 20 percent copper equivalent production growth, operational excellence and capital discipline.
At its 2025 Capital Markets Day, Chief Executive Simon Trott and key executives will detail the company's strategies and efforts for growth.
For fiscal 2025, the company upgraded copper production guidance to 860 - 875 kt from previously expected 780 - 850 kt.
Bauxite production for 2025 is now expectd to exceed the previous guidance of 59 - 61Mt, with aluminium at the upper end of the 3.25 - 3.45Mt guidance range.
Meanwhile, IOC production guidance for 2025 was downgraded to 9.0 - 9.5Mt from previous view of 9.7 - 11.4Mt.
Further, for fiscal 2026, the company projects Copper production at 800-870 kt, Bauxite at 58-61 Mt and Alumina at 7.6-8.0 Mt.
