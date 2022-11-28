|
Rio Tinto, PKKP To Create Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura or PKKP Aboriginal Corporation have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in 2020, the Anglo-Australian mining giant said in a statement.
The financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed, the company said.
The agreement reflects the desire of the Traditional Owners to create a foundation that supports the cultural, social, educational and economic aspirations of the group. The foundation, to be led and controlled by Traditional Owners, will also enable the delivery of broader benefits through commercial partnership opportunities.
Under the agreement, Rio Tinto will provide financial support to the foundation to progress major cultural and social projects including a new keeping place for storage of important cultural materials.
The agreement forms part of Rio Tinto's commitment to remedying and rebuilding its relationship with the PKKP people. The remedy discussions have centred on agreeing a new approach to co-management of Country as well as the ongoing rehabilitation of the rock shelters and their surrounds at Juukan Gorge.
