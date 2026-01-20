Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
|
20.01.2026 14:29:56
Rio Tinto Powers Kennecott With New 25-megawatt Solar Plant With Tellurium Produced At Site
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Group (RIO), a mining and mineral processing company, Tuesday said that has energized a new 25-megawatt solar plant at its Kennecott copper operations in Utah, where tellurium produced at the site is used to manufacture the panels powering the solar plant.
Kennecott now has 30MW of solar capacity along with the 5MW solar plant completed in 2023 to power nearly 1,026 average American homes annually and reduce Kennecott's Scope 2 emissions by about 6 percent and according to the company, this is equivalent to removing 4,400 cars from the road each year .
The Kennecott site began producing tellurium in 2022 as a byproduct of copper refining, which is then converted to into thin-film semiconductor materials by 5N Plus Inc. in Canada and then supplied to First Solar for the manufacturing of the photovoltaic panels now installed at Kennecott.
In pre-market activity, RIO shares were trading at $84.54, down 0.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc
|
14:48
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (EQS Group)
|
19.01.26
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26