Rio Tinto Q3 Consolidated Copper, Iron Ore Production Up; Backs FY26 Production, Sales View

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RIO, RIO.L, RTNTF, RIO.AX) reported slightly higher consolidated copper production in the third quarter. Global iron ore production and sales increased from last year.

Further, the firm maintained Production/sales guidance as well as Unit cost guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the firm still expects consolidated copper production at 800 kt to 870 kt and Global iron ore sales at 343 Mt to 366 Mt.

In the third quarter, copper production on a consolidated basis was 205 kt, slightly higher than 204 kt last year.

Global iron ore production on 100 percent basis of 89.7 Mt grew 2 percent from last year, despite 1 percent drop in Pilbara iron ore production of 83.4 Mt.

Global iron ore sales on 100 percent basis were 90.8 Mt, up 3 percent with 2 percent growth in Pilbara iron ore sales of 85.7 Mt.

Bauxite production dropped 4 percent to 15.7 Mt, while Alumina production grew 10 percent to 2.1 Mt. Aluminium production was 0.8 Mt, down 2 percent year-over-year.

So far, the company said it has entered arrangements to release more than $2 billion1 for redeployment through capital allocation framework.

In Australia, Rio Tinto shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at A$160.48, down 0.32 percent.