Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
|
14.10.2026 08:27:42
Rio Tinto Q3 Consolidated Copper, Iron Ore Production Up; Backs FY26 Production, Sales View
(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RIO, RIO.L, RTNTF, RIO.AX) reported slightly higher consolidated copper production in the third quarter. Global iron ore production and sales increased from last year.
Further, the firm maintained Production/sales guidance as well as Unit cost guidance.
For fiscal 2026, the firm still expects consolidated copper production at 800 kt to 870 kt and Global iron ore sales at 343 Mt to 366 Mt.
In the third quarter, copper production on a consolidated basis was 205 kt, slightly higher than 204 kt last year.
Global iron ore production on 100 percent basis of 89.7 Mt grew 2 percent from last year, despite 1 percent drop in Pilbara iron ore production of 83.4 Mt.
Global iron ore sales on 100 percent basis were 90.8 Mt, up 3 percent with 2 percent growth in Pilbara iron ore sales of 85.7 Mt.
Bauxite production dropped 4 percent to 15.7 Mt, while Alumina production grew 10 percent to 2.1 Mt. Aluminium production was 0.8 Mt, down 2 percent year-over-year.
So far, the company said it has entered arrangements to release more than $2 billion1 for redeployment through capital allocation framework.
In Australia, Rio Tinto shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at A$160.48, down 0.32 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc
|
17:58
|Freundlicher Handel: STOXX 50 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
10:05
|FTSE 100-Papier Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rio Tinto von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in London: Zum Start des Mittwochshandels Pluszeichen im FTSE 100 (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.26
|Minuszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.26
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: nachmittags Gewinne im STOXX 50 (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|09:43
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:13
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:28
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:43
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:13
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:28
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.09.26
|Rio Tinto Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.05.26
|Rio Tinto Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.26
|Rio Tinto Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:43
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:13
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:28
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.10.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|81,89
|-1,62%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.