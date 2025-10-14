Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
|
14.10.2025 03:27:25
Rio Tinto Q3 Pilbara Iron Ore Shipments Down; Upgrades FY Bauxite Production Guidance
(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) for the third quarter of 2025 was 84.35 million tons, down from 84.55 million tons in the prior year. But, quarterly Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) was 84.10 million tons, up from 84.07 million tons in the previous year.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott said, "We are on track to meet production guidance for 2025, with an upwards revision to bauxite this quarter, and are well positioned to deliver compelling mid-term production growth."
The company continues to expect Pilbara iron ore shipments in 2025 to be at the lower end of the guidance range of 323 million tonnes -338 million tonnes, following a 13 Mt impact from cyclones in the first quarter.
Full-year bauxite production guidance has been upgraded, driven by operational excellence across the bauxite business—particularly at Amrun. The guidance range for bauxite production has increased from 57 million tonnes -59 million tonnes to 59 million tonnes -61 million tonnes, reflecting consistently higher utilisation rates, especially at Weipa, where Amrun continues to exceed nameplate capacity.
Copper production remains on track to reach the higher end of full-year guidance, supported by a strong ramp-up at Oyu Tolgoi.
