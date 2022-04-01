Rio Tinto Reaches New Labour Agreement With Unions Representing Kennecott Employees

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced Friday that it has reached a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with unions representing approximately 1,300 employees at the Kennecott copper operation near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The new five-year agreement was ratified through a vote by union members held on March 31, 2022, following seven weeks of constructive negotiations.

This agreement, effective April 1, 2022, delivers fair and competitive wages and enhanced benefits for all represented Rio Tinto Kennecott employees, and new pathways to career progression.

The Kennecott copper mine employs more than 2,000 workers and contributes $1.6 billion annually to Utah's economy.