Rio Tinto showcases its finest pink and red diamonds in Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio Tinto's iconic Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased in Singapore to connoisseurs and collectors from across Asia.

Headlining the 2019 collection of 64 pink and red diamonds is Lot 1: Argyle Enigma™, 1.75 carat modified radiant Fancy Red diamond. With an unrivalled potency of colour The Argyle Enigma™ is one of three Fancy red diamonds in the collection that will be keenly sought after from across Asia where the colour red is highly symbolic.

Rio Tinto Vice President of sales and marketing, Mr Alan Chirgwin, said "We are delighted to showcase this highly sought after collection of rare pink and red diamonds in Singapore. We have seen, and continue to see strong demand in the Asia market for these rare diamonds where there is a strong appreciation of their ever increasing rarity,"

Rio Tinto's Argyle diamond mine in the far north of Western Australia produces virtually the world's entire supply of pink, red and violet diamonds. The mine will close in 2020 after almost four decades of production.

The 64 diamonds in the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender weigh a total of 56.28 carats and include six 'hero' diamonds selected for their unique beauty and named to ensure there is a permanent record of their contribution to the history of the world's most important diamonds:

Lot 1: Argyle Enigma™, 1.75 carat modified radiant Fancy Red diamond

Lot 2: Argyle Amari™, 1.48 carat heart shaped Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond

Lot 3: Argyle Elysian™, 1.20 carat modified cushion shaped Fancy Vivid Pink diamond

Lot 4: Argyle Verity™, 1.37 carat oval shaped Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink diamond

Lot 5: Argyle Opus™, 2.01 carat round shaped Fancy Intense Pink diamond

Lot 6: Argyle Avenoir™, 1.07 carat oval shaped Fancy Red diamond

The 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is being showcased in Perth, Singapore, London and New York, with bids closing on 9 October 2019.

High resolution images of the 2019 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender hero diamonds are available on Flickr.

Contacts

enquiries@argylepinkdiamonds.com.au

www.argylepinkdiamonds.com.au

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Communications Manager, Rio Tinto Diamonds

Robyn Ellison

M + 61 417 968 359

E robyn.ellison@riotinto.com

Media Relations



EMEA/Americas Australia/Asia Hong Kong/ Singapore SPRG Illtud Harri T +44 20 7781 1152 M +44 7920 503 600 Jonathan Rose T +61 3 9283 3088 M +61 447 028 913 Ingrid Cheng T +825 2864 4836 M +852 9805 4338





David Outhwaite T +44 20 7781 1623 M +44 7787 597 493 Jesse Riseborough T +61 8 6211 6013 M +61 436 653 412 Jennifer Wong T +852 2114 4915 M +852 6183 9439





Media Relations, Americas Matthew Klar T +1 514 608 4429 Matt Chambers T +61 3 9283 3087 M +61 433 525 739







Media Relations, Asia Grant Donald T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028















Rio Tinto plc 6 St James's Square London SW1Y 4AD United Kingdom T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England No. 719885 Rio Tinto Limited Level 7, 360 Collins Street Melbourne 3000 Australia T +61 3 9283 3333 Registered in Australia ABN 96 004 458 404 Argyle Pink Diamonds 1 William Street Perth 6000 Australia T + 61 8 9482 1656

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190916/2581541-1

SOURCE Rio Tinto