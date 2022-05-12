|
12.05.2022 04:52:33
Rio Tinto Starts Producing Tellurium At Kennecott Copper Operation In Utah
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said it has started producing tellurium at its Kennecott copper operation in Utah.
The tellurium will be refined in North America by 5N Plus, a producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, under a commercial agreement between 5N Plus and Rio Tinto.
The company noted that the refined tellurium will primarily be supplied to First Solar under an existing supply contract between 5N Plus and First Solar.
5N Plus will also use the tellurium to manufacture ultra-high purity semiconductor materials at its facility in St. George, Utah, to serve the security and medical imaging markets.
About 20 tons of tellurium will be produced per year through a new $2.9 million circuit built at the Kennecott refinery.
Tellurium is listed as a critical mineral by the U.S. Government due to its importance to the economy and energy security.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Wall Street höher -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag kräftig nach oben. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen einen Erholungskurs. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang stark.