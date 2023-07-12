|
12.07.2023 03:00:44
Rio Tinto, Sumitomo To Build Gladstone Hydrogen Pilot Plant
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Corp. said that it will build a first-of-a-kind hydrogen plant in Gladstone as part of a A$111.1 million program aimed at lowering carbon emissions from the alumina refining process.
The program is aimed at demonstrating the viability of using hydrogen in the calcination process, where hydrated alumina is heated to temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius.
The program involves construction of a hydrogen plant at the refinery and the retrofit of refinery processing equipment.
The project will consist of construction of a 2.5MW on-site electrolyser to supply hydrogen to the Yarwun refinery and a retrofit of one of Yarwun's four calciners so it can operate at times with a hydrogen burner.
The trial is expected to produce the equivalent of about 6,000 tonnes of alumina per year while reducing Yarwun's carbon dioxide emissions by about 3,000 tonnes per year.
Converting the entire plant to green hydrogen could reduce emissions by 500,000 tonnes per year, which is the equivalent of taking about 109,000 internal combustion engine cars off the road.
Construction will start in 2024. The hydrogen plant and calciner are expected to be in operation by 2025.
Sumitomo Corporation will own and operate the electrolyser at Yarwun site and supply the hydrogen to Rio Tinto directly. The electrolyser will have a production capacity of more than 250 tonnes of hydrogen annually.
Rio Tinto is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and has targets to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2018 levels.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie höher: Mehrheit von großem Kupferprojekt in Peru wird verkauft (Dow Jones)
|
07.03.23
|15 Millionen Dollar-Strafe gegen Rio Tinto: Untersuchung wegen Bestechungsvorwürfe beigelegt - Rio Tinto-Aktie unbeeindruckt (Dow Jones)
|
22.02.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verlustreich: Rio Tinto mit Gewinneinbruch - Weniger Geld für Aktionäre (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie schwächer: Ziel für Kupferförderung gesenkt (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verliert: Rio Tinto kommt bei Übernahme von Turquoise Hill voran (Dow Jones)
|
07.06.22
|Salzgitter-Aktie im Minus: Zusammenarbeit bei "grünem Stahl" mit Rio Tinto (Dow Jones)
|
11.04.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie im Minus: Streit mit russischem Partner RUSAL wegen Sanktionen (Dow Jones)
|
08.04.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie gefragt: Rio Tinto übernimmt Tonerderaffinerien vollständig - RUSALwegen Russlandsanktionen abgelöst (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shs
|60,80
|1,67%
|SUMITOMO CORP (spons. ADRs)
|21,09
|-0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Blick: ATX etwas stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen schließen in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte einen sehr starken Handelstag hin.