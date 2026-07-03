Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures Aktie
ISIN: US09369N1054
|
03.07.2026 16:21:00
Ripple Is Bringing Agentic AI Payments to the XRP Blockchain. Is This a Game Changer for XRP?
Ripple, the issuer of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), thinks that when AI agents start paying for things autonomously, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) should be an appealing way for them to do it. On June 10, it shipped the XRP Ledger AI Starter Kit, creating the infrastructure needed to let autonomous software agents pay for services and fees in XRP as well as Ripple's dollar-backed stablecoin using x402, an open standard for machine-to-machine payments.The narrative sounds flashy, but it's actually consistent with what other leading blockchains have been spinning up lately to try to capture their share of the agent economy, assuming it ever exists. So, is this new set of features for the XRPL going to be good for XRP holders at all?XRPL is one of several chains the x402 protocol supports, alongside other industry leaders like Solana and Ethereum. The protocol launched in May 2025, and by March 2026, it had handled roughly 35 million transactions on Solana, with stablecoins being the most dominant medium of exchange.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures Inc Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Handel ruhte am Freitag -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung nach neuem Rekord höher. An der Wall Street fand kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne.