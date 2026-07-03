Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures Aktie

Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US09369N1054

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03.07.2026 16:21:00

Ripple Is Bringing Agentic AI Payments to the XRP Blockchain. Is This a Game Changer for XRP?

Ripple, the issuer of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), thinks that when AI agents start paying for things autonomously, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) should be an appealing way for them to do it. On June 10, it shipped the XRP Ledger AI Starter Kit, creating the infrastructure needed to let autonomous software agents pay for services and fees in XRP as well as Ripple's dollar-backed stablecoin using x402, an open standard for machine-to-machine payments.The narrative sounds flashy, but it's actually consistent with what other leading blockchains have been spinning up lately to try to capture their share of the agent economy, assuming it ever exists. So, is this new set of features for the XRPL going to be good for XRP holders at all?XRPL is one of several chains the x402 protocol supports, alongside other industry leaders like Solana and Ethereum. The protocol launched in May 2025, and by March 2026, it had handled roughly 35 million transactions on Solana, with stablecoins being the most dominant medium of exchange.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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