|
27.03.2024 00:32:27
Ripple should pay more than US$2 billion for sales, SEC says
RIPPLE Labs should pay more than US$2 billion in fines and penalties for selling its XRP token to institutional investors, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told a federal judge, saying that the company has increased sales of the cryptocurrency since it was sued by the regulator, has not accepted responsibility and intended to evade the law.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!