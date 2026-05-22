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22.05.2026 18:05:00

Ripple's New Stablecoin Could Change How the World Moves Money

Ripple, a fintech company specializing in blockchain-based money transfers, is often associated with the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token. However, several of Ripple's founders and other developers launched XRP in 2012, before Ripple (then known as OpenCoin) was founded.Ripple subsequently used XRP as a "bridge currency" to accelerate fiat transactions on its platform. By converting both fiat currencies to XRP before swapping them, Ripple processed cross-border money transfers faster and more cheaply than conventional SWIFT transfers. XRP's supporters expect a growing number of money transfers, along with Ripple's evolution from a digital payments platform into a full digital bank, to make the token more valuable.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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