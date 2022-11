Rise in back pain and long-term sickness linked to home working - ONS

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Poor ergonomics contributed to number of ‘economically inactive’ people and to UK’s labour shortage Anybody who emerged from the Covid-19 lockdowns with a frozen shoulder or a neck crick after spending hours hunched over their laptop at the kitchen table would be painfully aware of the dangers of working from home.Now the nation’s number crunchers have provided evidence that remote working may be partly to blame for the UK’s chronic labour shortage, with tens of thousands of extra people reporting as long-term sick due to lockdown related injuries. Continue reading...