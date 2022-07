Rise in insurance fraud fuelled by cost of living crisis, says UK insurer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Zurich UK says fraudulent property claims from 1 January to 31 May 25% higher than in same period in 2021A growing number of financially squeezed households are “turning to crime” by submitting bogus insurance claims, with data revealing a sharp rise in cases over the past year.Zurich UK, one of Britain’s biggest insurers, said the cost of living crisis was fuelling the increase in insurance fraud, where people exaggerate or make up claims for items such as jewellery and electrical goods. Continue reading...