Rise in UK state pension age ‘could stop women caring for older relatives’

Report says increase in work time by 30 hours a week will lead to drop in care time of 6.3 hours a weekThe increase in women’s state pension age could force mothers and daughters to withdraw the free, informal care they give the UK’s rapidly ageing population, a paper has warned. The report, titled Should I Care or Should I Work? The Impact of Work on Informal Care, says this family care must be urgently replaced by significant increases in state spending otherwise families will have to exhaust their savings buying care privately. For families who cannot find or afford to buy in care, however, older relatives’ lives will be put in danger, the authors say. Continue reading...