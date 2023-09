Rishi Sunak refuses to commit to triple lock on pensions beyond election

PM is pressed three times in Commons about hallmark policy, as Keir Starmer accuses ‘inaction man’ of putting UK’s security at riskRishi Sunak refused three times to commit to maintaining the pensions triple lock beyond the next election, as Keir Starmer mocked him as “inaction man” over national security.In his final Commons grilling before MPs break up for party conference recess, the prime minister was evasive about the future of a policy that has become a hallmark of recent Conservative governments. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel