24.07.2023 20:37:17
Rishi Sunak signals he could abandon green policies that cost consumers
Conservative rightwingers push PM to create dividing line with Labour on environment after narrow byelection win in UxbridgeRishi Sunak has signalled the government could delay or even abandon green policies that impose a direct cost on consumers, as he comes under pressure from the Conservative right to create a dividing line with Labour at the next election.The prime minister said the drive to reach the UK’s net zero targets should not “unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives” as he rethinks his green agenda after last week’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip byelection. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
