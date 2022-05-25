Rishi Sunak to announce windfall tax on energy firms

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

One-off levy to fund support package amid cost of living crisis which could include increase in benefitsRishi Sunak will push the button on a controversial windfall tax on energy companies on Thursday, as he lays out measures to ease the pain of rising household bills.The chancellor has confirmed speculation he will announce fresh support for Britons struggling with the cost of living crisis. The measures are expected to help the poorest households as rampant inflation pushes up the price of everything from food to fuel. Continue reading...