Rishi Sunak to promise ‘security for working families’ in spring statement

Chancellor expected to announce fuel duty cut in package of measures to tackle cost of living crisisRishi Sunak will promise “security” to cash-strapped families as he announces a fresh package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis on Wednesday, but will continue to underline the importance of fixing the public finances.The chancellor has been under intense pressure to take action to help households with the rocketing cost of fuel and other essentials. The financial expert Martin Lewis told MPs on Tuesday that many households are facing a “fiscal punch in the face” when the energy price cap rises next month. Continue reading...