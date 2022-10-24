Rishi Sunak will be PM, but don’t get too excited: trickle-down diversity doesn’t work | Marcus Ryder

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The Tories have been feted for having minorities at the top, but that's less of a panacea than you might think. Here's whyMarcus Ryder is the host of the podcast Black British Lives MatterIt's a bad time for proponents of trickle-down economics. Joining Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in the dustbin of bad ideas is the belief that good fortune, or handouts, for the people at the very top translates to benefits for the majority.But at the same time, we seem content to press on with the similar notion of "trickle-down diversity". This is the belief that putting people of colour at the top of an organisation will automatically benefit people of colour lower down the scale, changing an organisation's culture, increasing employment of people from diverse backgrounds at every level and creating better policies for a multicultural society. Sounds great, doesn't it? But sorry, it's a dud too.