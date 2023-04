Rishi Sunak’s wife’s business links tell the story of Britain’s broken childcare system | Dalia Gebrial

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Koru Kids is one of many digital platforms positioning themselves as ‘technofixes’ to costly and oversubscribed providersRishi Sunak is being investigated over a potential breach of rules for failing to declare the financial interest of his wife, Akshata Murthy, in Koru Kids, one of six childminder agencies that benefited from a policy change in last month’s budget.Whether or not Sunak broke the rules by failing to declare his wife’s interest will be decided by parliament’s commissioner for standards. But beneath this technocratic tale of government bureaucracy is a much deeper story about the depletion of Britain’s childcare infrastructure over a decade of austerity, the proliferation of childcare apps, and the enrichment of those who have stepped in to fill gaps in provision.Dalia Gebrial is a writer and political economist at the LSE, working on race, labour and digital capitalism Continue reading...