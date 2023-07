Rising C++ closes in on C language

C++, having already overtaken Java in the Tiobe index of programming language popularity, soon could overtake the C language, too. Also rising in the index were JavaScript and Cobol.In the Tiobe index for July 2023, C++ finished third, just .76% behind second-place C. Python ranked first and Java fourth. Tiobe cited the demand for performance as driving C++ usage. “C dominated this area for a very long time, but it is not scalable. Now that systems tend to become larger, C++ is the way to go for fields such as automotive, financial markets (trading), medical, and semiconductors,” said Paul Jansen, CEO of software quality services provider Tiobe, in an email this week.To read this article in full, please click here