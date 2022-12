Rising cost of basic food items leaving poorest people worst off, UK study finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As staple food inflation runs above 16%, many say they have skipped or reduced the size of a mealMore than half of all adults in Great Britain are buying less food and drink, with surging costs leaving the most vulnerable worst off.People in the most deprived areas of England are the most likely to have cut back, with 61% saying they were buying less food when shopping last month, compared with 44% in the least deprived areas and 51% across Great Britain. Continue reading...