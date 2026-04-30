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WKN: 851745 / ISIN: US88579Y1010

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30.04.2026 07:01:08

Rising costs forcing 3m UK households to skip meals, Which? report finds

Consumer insight tracker shows 85% are worried about food prices and a majority think the economy will deteriorateThree million UK households are being forced to skip meals as consumers resort to drastic measures to deal with rising costs, according to a Which? report published on Thursday.The conflict in the Middle East and subsequent surge in oil and raw material prices has led to businesses preparing to raise prices, putting more pressure on household finances and hitting consumer confidence. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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