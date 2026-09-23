Rising Demand Beyond Bangkok’s CBD Drives JustCo’s Expansion into Huai Khwang



EQS Newswire / 23/09/2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

JustCo brings its premium flexible workspace experience to Bangkok's emerging Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 business corridor with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower on 30 September 2026

BANGKOK, THAILAND – JustCo" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading Singapore-grown flexible workspace operator with an extensive Asia Pacific network, today announced a new opening in Bangkok. As Bangkok's business landscape continues to evolve, competition among office buildings is increasingly being shaped by more than location alone. Businesses are placing greater emphasis on building quality, workplace standards and the convenience, comfort and overall experience they can offer their employees.



JustCo brings its premium flexible workspace experience to Bangkok's emerging Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 business corridor with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower on 30 September 2026

Recognising this shift, JustCo is making its first move beyond Bangkok's traditional CBD with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower in Huai Khwang on 30 September 2026.



Located on the 24th floor of Jubilee Prestige Tower, approximately 200 metres from MRT Huai Khwang, the new 1,199 sqm centre places JustCo at the heart of the rapidly developing Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 corridor. The area is emerging as a well-connected business destination for companies seeking a high-quality alternative to established office districts such as Silom, Sathorn and Rama4.



Its move into Huai Khwang reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding its network into high-potential business districts where demand for premium flexible workspace is growing.



Raising the Bar for Flexible Workspace in Huai Khwang



For businesses moving into emerging districts, flexibility should not mean compromising on workplace quality.



According to



As more companies establish a presence in the area, businesses are looking for higher-quality offices, stronger professional environments, elevated employee experiences, and greater flexibility. Jubilee Prestige Tower is positioned to meet these changing expectations by bringing workspace, hospitality, and lifestyle together into one integrated destination.



"Bangkok is evolving, and so is where businesses choose to work. We see strong potential in Huai Khwang, Ratchada and Rama 9, where demand for quality office space is growing," said Mr. Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo. "With Jubilee Prestige Tower, we are bringing the JustCo experience to a new business community — combining a strategic location, premium design, professional service and the flexibility to support businesses as they grow. We are raising the standard for flexible workspace in this part of Bangkok."



Developed by Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand's leading developer of integrated lifestyle destinations, the building redefines the traditional office experience by extending the Co-living concept from The Empire Tower into a single destination where work, hospitality, and lifestyle meet. It stands as the only office on Ratchadapisek Road offering tenants access to 5-star hotel services and exclusive privileges.



Completing this workplace ecosystem, JustCo provides a full spectrum of flexible office solutions, ranging from standard fitted spaces and semi-fitted units to fully furnished, move-in-ready offices. This allows companies of all sizes, from growing teams to full-floor occupiers, to scale seamlessly within a single destination.



Where Thai Heritage Meets the Modern Workplace



In collaboration with Asset World Corporation (AWC), JustCo's workspace at Jubilee Prestige Tower has been thoughtfully designed to reflect both modern workplace needs and Thailand's rich cultural identity.



The centre's interior draws inspiration from Thai textiles and traditional craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary workplace aesthetic. The result is a distinctive setting that honors local heritage while delivering the sophisticated, hospitality-inspired experience JustCo is known for across Asia.



The centre offers a full suite of flexible solutions, including



This new Huai Khwang location is in line with the Group's expansion plan as stated in its recent IPO plans when it listed on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard earlier this year. As at June 2026, the Group has 57 operational centres, with a further 21 in the committed pipeline.



Pre-Leasing Now Open Ahead of 30 September Launch



JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower opens on 30 September 2026, with pre-leasing and special introductory rates now available.



To book a private tour or enquire, visit 02-039-5990.



Hashtag: #JustCo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About JustCo Group JustCo is a platform building the future of work across Asia Pacific. Our vision is to be the global benchmark for flexible workspace by creating connected ecosystems where people, businesses and communities can thrive.



Through our portfolio of brands, including The Collective, JustCo and the boring office, we support organisations of all sizes, from startups and SMEs to multinational corporations, with flexible workspace solutions across multiple cities and markets.



Beyond workspace, JustCo helps businesses scale faster through flexibility, operational simplicity and access to a regional network. For landlords, we transform buildings into vibrant business destinations that attract demand, enhance asset performance and create long-term value.



Together with our members, partners and landlords, we are building an ecosystem that connects work, business, learning, wellness and community, enabling people and organisations to grow and succeed.



For more information, visit:





News Source: JustCo

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – JustCo Holdings Limited ("" or the "", and together with its subsidiaries, the ""), a leading Singapore-grown flexible workspace operator with an extensive Asia Pacific network, today announced a new opening in Bangkok. As Bangkok's business landscape continues to evolve, competition among office buildings is increasingly being shaped by more than location alone. Businesses are placing greater emphasis on building quality, workplace standards and the convenience, comfort and overall experience they can offer their employees.Recognising this shift, JustCo is making its first move beyond Bangkok's traditional CBD with the launch of JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower in Huai Khwang on 30 September 2026.Located on the 24th floor of Jubilee Prestige Tower, approximately 200 metres from MRT Huai Khwang, the new 1,199 sqm centre places JustCo at the heart of the rapidly developing Ratchada–Huai Khwang–Rama 9 corridor. The area is emerging as a well-connected business destination for companies seeking a high-quality alternative to established office districts such as Silom, Sathorn and Rama4.Its move into Huai Khwang reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding its network into high-potential business districts where demand for premium flexible workspace is growing.For businesses moving into emerging districts, flexibility should not mean compromising on workplace quality.According to Knight Frank , non-CBD locations are increasingly driving Bangkok's office market, with the Phetchaburi–Rama 9–Ratchada corridor recording the highest office occupancy among non-CBD submarkets at 83% in Q1 2026. The trend reflects growing demand for high-quality office buildings outside the traditional CBD, particularly where accessibility and employee convenience remain strong.As more companies establish a presence in the area, businesses are looking for higher-quality offices, stronger professional environments, elevated employee experiences, and greater flexibility. Jubilee Prestige Tower is positioned to meet these changing expectations by bringing workspace, hospitality, and lifestyle together into one integrated destination."Bangkok is evolving, and so is where businesses choose to work. We see strong potential in Huai Khwang, Ratchada and Rama 9, where demand for quality office space is growing," said Mr. Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo. "With Jubilee Prestige Tower, we are bringing the JustCo experience to a new business community — combining a strategic location, premium design, professional service and the flexibility to support businesses as they grow. We are raising the standard for flexible workspace in this part of Bangkok."Developed by Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand's leading developer of integrated lifestyle destinations, the building redefines the traditional office experience by extending the Co-living concept from The Empire Tower into a single destination where work, hospitality, and lifestyle meet. It stands as the only office on Ratchadapisek Road offering tenants access to 5-star hotel services and exclusive privileges.Completing this workplace ecosystem, JustCo provides a full spectrum of flexible office solutions, ranging from standard fitted spaces and semi-fitted units to fully furnished, move-in-ready offices. This allows companies of all sizes, from growing teams to full-floor occupiers, to scale seamlessly within a single destination.In collaboration with Asset World Corporation (AWC), JustCo's workspace at Jubilee Prestige Tower has been thoughtfully designed to reflect both modern workplace needs and Thailand's rich cultural identity.The centre's interior draws inspiration from Thai textiles and traditional craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary workplace aesthetic. The result is a distinctive setting that honors local heritage while delivering the sophisticated, hospitality-inspired experience JustCo is known for across Asia.The centre offers a full suite of flexible solutions, including private offices hot desks , meeting rooms, phone booths and collaborative zones. Members enjoy the signature service standards of a fully managed JustCo space, alongside access to an expansive network spanning 14 key cities across Asia.This new Huai Khwang location is in line with the Group's expansion plan as stated in its recent IPO plans when it listed on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard earlier this year. As at June 2026, the Group has 57 operational centres, with a further 21 in the committed pipeline.JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower opens on 30 September 2026, with pre-leasing and special introductory rates now available.To book a private tour or enquire, visit JustCo Jubilee Prestige Tower or callHashtag: #JustCoThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.JustCo is a platform building the future of work across Asia Pacific. Our vision is to be the global benchmark for flexible workspace by creating connected ecosystems where people, businesses and communities can thrive.Through our portfolio of brands, including The Collective, JustCo and the boring office, we support organisations of all sizes, from startups and SMEs to multinational corporations, with flexible workspace solutions across multiple cities and markets.Beyond workspace, JustCo helps businesses scale faster through flexibility, operational simplicity and access to a regional network. For landlords, we transform buildings into vibrant business destinations that attract demand, enhance asset performance and create long-term value.Together with our members, partners and landlords, we are building an ecosystem that connects work, business, learning, wellness and community, enabling people and organisations to grow and succeed.For more information, visit: www.justcoglobal.com News Source: JustCo 23/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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