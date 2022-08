Rising energy bills put millions of UK households at risk of winter catastrophe

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Experts say 80% price cap increase will plunge people into destitution and cause avoidable deathsMillions of households are bracing for a winter catastrophe of rising energy bills that experts say will plunge people into destitution and cause an increase in avoidable deaths without urgent government support.After Britain’s energy industry regulator confirmed an 80% rise in the consumer price cap from October that will take a typical household’s gas and electricity bill to £3,549 a year, there were stark warnings about its potentially devastating effects. Continue reading...