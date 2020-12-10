Rising food consumption drives Cargill's expansion of cold-water swelling starch production in Indonesia

Expansion will double production capacity to better serve food manufacturers, particularly in the convenience and foodservice categories

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Food manufacturers across the world today are faced with the challenge of meeting rising consumption demand, especially within the convenience and foodservice categories1. To better help manufacturers address this need, Cargill is doubling its cold-water swelling starch production capacity at PT. Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo, its sweetener plant in Pandaan, Indonesia. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2021.

"Since the start of our cold-water swelling starch line in Pandaan three years ago, we have provided customers in the region with shorter delivery lead times, increased supply reliability, and more cost-competitive, Asia-focused specialty starch products," says Franck Monmont, managing director of Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers Asia. "Along with our recent announcement of a US$100 million investment to build a corn wet mill and starch dryer at the same site, this latest development reaffirms Cargill's confidence in Asia as a leading food and beverage market, as well as our long-term commitment to support both Asian and global consumption needs as a trusted and innovative food ingredients company."

Derived from plant origins, cold-water swelling starches are regarded as the best-in-class instant starch solutions that give unique textures to end products, while offering improved viscosity, better dispersibility, and more flexibility in processing. As a cost effective and functionally superior solution, cold-water swelling starches are ideal for sauces and dressings, snacks, bakery goods, as well as bakery fillings and cold prepared dairy products.

The Pandaan expansion complements existing lines in North America and Europe to further strengthen Cargill's cold-water swelling starch manufacturing capabilities worldwide. Cargill's growth in cold-water swelling starch is just one more example of its industry leadership in texturizing solutions as it continues to supply innovative products and services that meet the application and marketplace needs of customers around the world.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill in Indonesia

Cargill began doing business in Indonesia in 1974 by establishing a feed mill in Bogor, West Java. Today, Cargill is headquartered in Jakarta and has more than 20,000 employees. We have 60 locations with offices, manufacturing plants and facilities throughout the country and business activities comprise animal nutrition, cocoa, copra, seaweed, processed food exporting, grain and oilseeds, palm oil, as well as starches and sweeteners. For further information please visit http://www.cargill.co.id.

1 Source: Euromonitor International for sauces, dressings, condiments, savory snacks and consumer foodservice categories.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/227604/cargill_logo.jpg

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.