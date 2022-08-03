RISING PHOENIX HOLDINGS CORPORATION SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CAPRARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO EXPAND TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

UTICA, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation (RPHC), parent company to Tidal Basin Group, announced that it has reached an agreement with Utica, NY based Capraro Technologies, Inc. (CTI), to acquire the technology firm. The transaction is subject to completion of a standard due diligence review and is expected to be finalized late in the third quarter of 2022.

The addition of CTI aligns with RPHC's strategic vision to provide clients with increased technology solutions

"The addition of CTI to the Rising Phoenix family of companies will accelerate our technology solutions and expand the service offerings to our clients," said Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation. "We are excited to bring CTI's talent and expertise into our growing portfolio of services."

The addition of CTI aligns with RPHC's strategic vision for its family of companies to provide current and new clients with increased technology solutions, including data management, help desk, cybersecurity, case management and project management software, and IT disaster recovery. These offerings will better serve client needs and support programs within the disaster management industry.

"Providing value through technology and knowledge has always been the mission of CTI. Since our inception, we pride ourselves on the IT support and software solutions provided to our clients," said Gerard T. Capraro, Ph.D., President and owner of Capraro Technologies, Inc. "Now we look ahead to the future as part of the Rising Phoenix organization. Our existing customers, along with Rising Phoenix's customer base, will continue to receive the same great services. With the combination of our extensive technology solutions and RHPC's family of companies, we will move forward providing significant opportunities to expand our offerings."

About Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation (RPHC)

Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation is the parent company of the nation's leading emergency management and disaster recovery firms, Adjusters International and Tidal Basin Group. The RPHC family of companies provides public insurance adjusting and emergency and disaster management consulting services to government, private sector, non-profits, healthcare and educational systems, and transportation clients. RPHC's range of services are rooted in a position of advocacy to help make clients resilient through deep-rooted experience in the full lifecycle of disaster management including preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery solutions. For more information, visit rphc.com, tidalbasingroup.com and adjustersinternational.com.

About Capraro Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and based in Utica, NY, Capraro Technologies, Inc. is a technology firm that specializes in research and development (R&D) and information technology solutions. CTI's technology solutions include managed IT solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, software development, disaster recovery, surveillance, and VoIP. CTI is deeply rooted in providing the highest customer service and best value to its clients. They take a consultative approach to every engagement to gain a clear understanding of the client's current challenges and future goals to develop a solution that best suits the organization.

