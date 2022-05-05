Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Another SCOOP/Woodford Basin Overriding Royalty Interest Acquisition

EOG Resources, Inc., one of United State's largest and astute exploration and production companies, is the operator of record

DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals the purchase of an overriding royalty interest from an undisclosed seller in the SCOOP/Woodford Basin, located in McClain County, OK. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG), is the well-site Operator.

"This acquisition was an opportunity for us to expand our position in the Mid-Con while helping the seller cash out on an overriding royalty interest they had inherited many years ago," explained Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder. "Our team was able to go above and beyond to cure several nuances associated with the override's title that ultimately allowed a clean closing with the seller."

"At Rising Phoenix we have the expertise, gleaned from decades of underwriting numerous oil and gas royalty transactions, to help streamline the due diligence process, especially in situations where there may be issues with the assets title or other ownership complications '' continued Graham. "It's understandable that sometimes people just don't know where to begin with royalty title problems. That's where our team of professionals come in to sort out the title defects so the mineral owner can sell their assets quickly and efficiently."

Houston based EOG Resources, Inc.is one of the United State's largest natural gas and crude oil production and exploration companies, with proved reserves in the US, China, and Trinidad. EOG executes to keep the lowest possible operating cost that is consistent with strong environmental stewardship, performance, and safe, efficient operations.

The RPR royalty acquisition process includes an in depth reservoir analysis by a third party geological engineering firm with expertise in all US Basins. The third party research provides royalty owners peace of mind and transparency in knowing the valuation data used in the purchase offer formulation.

RPR clients choose to sell their mineral assets for many reasons including but not limited to immediate financial need, optimizing tax benefits, funding retirement, estate planning, estate liquidation, and investment portfolio diversification.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $75 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

