|
27.07.2022 01:01:02
Rising production costs lead to 4.4% rise in UK shop prices
Fresh food inflation at 8% after increases in fertiliser, animal feed and transportShop prices soared by the greatest amount since at least 2005 in July as the cost of fresh food was driven up by rising charges for fertiliser, animal feed and transport.Prices rose by 4.4% compared to July last year, a step up from a year-on-year rise of 3.1% in June, according to the British Retail Consortium’s latest shop price index collated with market research firm Nielsen IQ. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!