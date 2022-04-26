Rising Selects Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) to Deliver Faster Care to Patients and Lower Costs to Payors

PHILADELPHIA and CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc . (THM), the leading transformative healthtech company, today announced that national managed care firm, Rising Medical Solutions (Rising), has selected the THM digital marketplace platform to allow payor customers to automatically source and schedule faster care for patients, with total price transparency.

For payors, adopting a digital approach is essential for ensuring new levels of value and meaningful growth. Using intelligent systems integration and process automation, the Rising Marketplace, powered by THM, will provide Rising's customers a digital-first experience, delivering expedited care for patients, and lower overall costs—all with no additional technology integration required.

"THM technology offers a leap in market driven healthcare and scheduling efficiency. We're thrilled to further our commitment to maximize every healthcare dollar for our customers while ensuring top quality care for patients," said Jason Beans, Rising CEO. "By partnering with THM, we will be able to offer our customers easy access to first-of-its kind technology with drastically increased speed to care and complete transparency."

Rising's proprietary VISION™ portal consolidates the entire managed care workflow into a single platform, eliminating multi-portal access needs and siloed program visibility. With the activation of the Rising Marketplace, powered by THM, customers will be able to automatically route authorized services and have the system Smart Match patients to local providers and automatically schedule appointments. All payments are processed through the Rising Marketplace with customers receiving real-time, actionable insights.

"With our mission to make healthcare access as simple and affordable as possible, partnering with Rising positions THM to expand our reach while strengthening the technical infrastructure of this successful, game-changing company," said Robert Mortensen, President and CEO of THM. "We look forward to working alongside Rising to empower their customers with transparency and real-time data and insights that allow them to optimize their program and control cost like never before."

About Transparent Health Marketplace, Inc.

Transparent Health Marketplace (THM) operates Opyn Market, the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.

About Rising Medical Solutions

Rising Medical Solutions is a national medical-financial solutions firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

