|
27.03.2024 15:15:00
Rising to the Challenge: This Aspiring "Magnificent Seven" Stock is the One to Watch in 2024
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been setting the standard for market-defining growth investments for more than a year now. Led by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the designer of specialized chips for accelerated processing of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, these seven megacaps have gained an average of 85% in 52 weeks.But stock groupings like the "Magnificent Seven" are always subject to change. Some of the current members aren't pulling their weight and could be up for replacement someday soon. Apple is only up by 10% over the same period, while Tesla actually fell 11% lower.At the same time, a handful of stocks are bubbling up from below. In particular, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) looks ready to take Apple's or Tesla's spot in the "Magnificent Seven" society fairly soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
