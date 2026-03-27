Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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27.03.2026 19:46:45
Rising Treasury Yields Are Spooking Investors: Should Buy-and-Hold Investors Care?
When the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates 11 consecutive times in 2022 and 2023, many stocks slumped as investors retreated to the higher yields of risk-free CDs and T-bills. As a result, the 10-Year Treasury yield peaked at just over 5% in October 2023.In 2024 and 2025, the stock market recovered as the Fed cut its benchmark rates six consecutive times. But after dropping to a multi-year low of 3.8% in August 2024, the 10-Year Treasury yield rose again and currently hovers at 4.4%. Those stubbornly high yields suggest that worsening inflation could drive the Fed to raise its rates again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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