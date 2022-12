"Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some of the weakest companies on the market had some of the biggest share price moves on Thursday. Their business fundamentals didn't change, but the stock market now thinks they're worth much more than it did just a day ago. The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The stocks were still up by 14.1%, 8.5%, and 2%, respectively, as of 2:45 p.m. ET. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was down 5 basis points Thursday to 3.84%, and similar dips could be seen for government bond yields around the world. Continue reading