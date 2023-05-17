Riskified Loss Narrows In Q1; Lifts FY23 Adj. EBITDA View

(RTTNews) - Riskified Ltd. (RSKD), an eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence company, Wednesday, reported narrower loss for the first quarter of 2023 on higher gross merchandise volumes. The company further lifted its forecast for fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA, and maintained revenue outlook.

First-quarter loss narrowed to $17.95 million or $0.10 per share from $33.26 million or $0.20 per share last year.

Adjusted loss was $131 million or breakeven per share, compared to loss of $13.88 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue increased 17% to $68.90 million from $58.84 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $68.75 million for the quarter.

Gross merchandise volumes grew 20% to $27.26 million from $22.67 million of the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenue between $297 million and $303 million. The Street is expecting revenues of $300.79 million.

The adjusted EBITDA loss is now expected to be between $12 million and $17 million. The revised outlook represents 41% improvement from previously expected Adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 million and $27 million.

In premarket activity, shares of Riskfied are trading at $4.68, up 2.18% or $0.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.