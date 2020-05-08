08.05.2020 00:33:00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company", NYSE and TSX: RBA) was held on May 5, 2020.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 23, 2020, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s2.q4cdn.com/965716280/files/doc_financials/2020/ar/RBA_2020-Proxy.pdf

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 81,833,055 shares, representing approximately 74.68% of the Company's outstanding shares.  The voting results were as follows:

Name of Director


Votes For


Votes Withheld

Beverley Briscoe


77,183,157


1,348,203

Adam Dewitt


78,311,440


219,920

Robert G. Elton


78,057,065


474,295

Ann Fandozzi


78,213,799


317,561

J. Kim Fennell


78,081,302


450,058

Erik Olsson


77,962,206


569,154

Sarah Raiss


77,676,898


854,462

Amy G. Shenkan


78,070,608


460,752

Christopher Zimmerman


77,330,053


1,201,307

On May 7, 2020, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-reports-on-voting-results-from-the-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301055418.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

