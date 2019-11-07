Ritchie Bros. reports third quarter 2019 results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE & TSX: RBA, the "Company" or "Ritchie Bros.") reported the following results for the three months ended September 30, 2019:

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

Net income attributable to stockholders for Q3 2019 increased 9% to $25.3 million, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 10% to $0.23 from $0.21 per share, while diluted adjusted EPS attributed to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 28% to $0.23 from $0.18 per share compared to the same period in 2018.

Consolidated results:

Total revenue in Q3 2019 increased 18% to $289.8 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018 Service revenue in Q3 2019 increased 11% to $178.6 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018

Inventory sales revenue in Q3 2019 increased 32% to $111.2 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018 Total selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q3 2019 increased 6% to $93.7 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018 Operating income in Q3 2019 increased 29% to $40.2 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018 Cash provided by operating activities was $309.1 million for the first nine months of 2019

Auctions & Marketplaces segment results:

GTV 1 in Q3 2019 increased 4% to $1.1 billion and increased 5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange as compared to Q3 2018

in Q3 2019 increased 4% to and increased 5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange as compared to Q3 2018 A&M total revenue in Q3 2019 increased 20% to $261.3 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018 Service revenue in Q3 2019 increased 12% to $150.1 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018

Inventory sales revenue in Q3 2019 increased 32% to $111.2 million as compared to Q3 2018

Other Services segment results:

Other Services total revenue in Q3 2019 increased 6% to $28.5 million as compared to Q3 2018

as compared to Q3 2018 Ritchie Bros . Financial Services ("RBFS") revenue in Q3 2019 increased 29% to $6.2 million as compared to Q3 2018

Other Company development:

On August 8, 2019 , the Board of Ritchie Bros . announced that Sharon Driscoll , Chief Financial Officer, and Karl Werner , President, International, have been named interim Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, in addition to their current roles effective October 1, 2019 .

"Our positive earnings growth in the quarter was driven by solid GTV performance in our US region and global online GTV growth of 37%, highlighting the continued momentum and strength of our multichannel business model. Furthermore, we are pleased with our strong balance sheet and significant growth in our operating cash flow through the third quarter," said Sharon Driscoll interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Karl Werner, interim Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of International, said, "We are encouraged by improvement in the overall equipment supply, with our sales teams doing a good job of securing volume to help offset some pockets of price deflation in the quarter. We remain focused on continued execution of our strategy and delivering exceptional service for our customers."

_______________________________ 1 Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a

measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. Providing these non-GAAP measures along with

GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this news

release are labeled as "non-GAAP measure" or designated as such with an asterisk (*). Please see page 9-11 for explanations of why the Company uses these

non-GAAP measures and, if applicable, the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)









Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,









% Change







% Change (in U.S. $000's, except EPS)

2019

2018 2019 over

2018

2019

2018 2019 over

2018 Service revenue:



















Commissions $ 90,928 $ 87,548 4% $ 317,674 $ 313,539 1% Fees

87,649

73,826 19%

267,881

238,197 12% Total service revenue

178,577

161,374 11%

585,555

551,736 6% Inventory sales revenue

111,219

83,972 32%

400,892

262,318 53% Total revenue

289,796

245,346 18%

986,447

814,054 21% Service revenue as a % of total revenue

61.6%

65.8% (420) bps

59.4%

67.8% (840) bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total revenue

38.4%

34.2% 420 bps

40.6%

32.2% 840 bps Costs of services

36,382

33,053 10%

122,719

112,743 9% Cost of inventory sold

102,410

74,341 38%

372,703

231,834 61% Selling, general and administrative expenses

93,691

88,323 6%

286,589

287,052 (0%) Operating expenses

249,636

214,152 17%

834,729

685,192 22% Cost of inventory sold as a % of operating expenses

41.0%

34.7% 630 bps

44.6%

33.8% 1080 bps Operating income

40,160

31,194 29%

151,718

128,862 18% Operating income margin

13.9%

12.7% 120 bps

15.4%

15.8% (40) bps Net income attributable to stockholders

25,266

23,138 9%

97,466

85,993 13% Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders



















(non-GAAP measure)

25,266

19,328 31%

97,466

82,183 19% Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.23 $ 0.21 10% $ 0.89 $ 0.79 13% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders



















(non-GAAP measure) $ 0.23 $ 0.18 28% $ 0.89 $ 0.75 19% Effective tax rate

21.1%

17.2% 390 bps

22.8%

18.2% 460 bps





















Total GTV

1,084,241

1,039,427 4%

3,756,679

3,626,551 4% Service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

16.5%

15.5% 100 bps

15.6%

15.2% 40 bps Inventory sales revenue as a % of total GTV- Mix

10.3%

8.1% 220 bps

10.7%

7.2% 350 bps

Segment Overview



























(in U.S $000's) Three months ended September 30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30, 2019



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue $ 150,093 $ 28,484 $ 178,577 $ 494,580 $ 90,975 $ 585,555 Inventory sales revenue

111,219

-

111,219

400,892

-

400,892 Total revenue

261,312

28,484

289,796

895,472

90,975

986,447 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

13,285

13,285

-

43,516

43,516 Other costs of services

21,431

1,666

23,097

74,799

4,404

79,203 Cost of inventory sold

102,410

-

102,410

372,703

-

372,703 SG&A expenses

88,138

5,553

93,691

268,786

17,803

286,589 Segment profit $ 49,333 $ 7,980 $ 57,313 $ 179,184 $ 25,252 $ 204,436 Total GTV

1,084,241

N/A

N/A

3,756,679

N/A

N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

13.8%

N/A

N/A

13.2%

N/A

N/A

























(in U.S $000's) Three months ended September 30, 2018 Nine months ended September 30, 2018



A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Service revenue $ 134,604 $ 26,770 $ 161,374 $ 463,076 $ 88,660 $ 551,736 Inventory sales revenue

83,972

-

83,972

262,318

-

262,318 Total revenue

218,576

26,770

245,346

725,394

88,660

814,054 Ancillary and logistical service expenses

-

11,682

11,682

-

46,242

46,242 Other costs of services

20,059

1,312

21,371

62,888

3,613

66,501 Cost of inventory sold

74,341

-

74,341

231,834

-

231,834 SG&A expenses

83,542

4,781

88,323

272,503

14,549

287,052 Segment profit $ 40,634 $ 8,995 $ 49,629 $ 158,169 $ 24,256 $ 182,425 Total GTV

1,039,427

N/A

N/A

3,626,551

N/A

N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate

12.9%

N/A

N/A

12.8%

N/A

N/A

Consolidated Performance Overview

GTV increased 4% to $1.1 billion and increased 5% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange. The increase was led by strong growth in online marketplaces of 37%, partially offset by live on site auction volume declining 3%. Despite a strong positive live GTV performance from the US region, overall live was down due to the calendar shift of the larger Moerdijk, Netherlands auction to Q2 2019, lower demand within the energy and the Canadian agriculture sectors, and softer performance at the Dubai, UAE auction from lower demand in the region.

Total revenue increased 18% to $289.8 million with Service revenue growth of 11% and Inventory sales revenue growth of 32%.

Service revenue growth of 11% was driven by commissions revenue increasing 4% and fee revenue increasing 19%. The increase in commissions revenue was in line with higher Service GTV of 2%, and due to strong performance in our US region, where the Company experienced volume growth through both live auctions and weekly featured online businesses, combined with strong growth in the Company's global guarantee rates. The increase in fee revenue was driven primarily by the buyer fees harmonization, fee growth from higher GTV and RBFS fee revenue growth.

Inventory sales revenue increased 32% primarily due to higher inventory volumes at the US live auctions and GovPlanet business.

Costs of services increased 10% to $36.4 million. The increase was primarily in line with growth in services revenue, including incremental GovPlanet operating costs.

Cost of inventory increased 38% to $102.4 million, in line with the overall increase in inventory sales volume.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 6% to $93.7 million primarily due to higher year-over-year incentive compensation expenses on improved performance and to a lesser extent, on-going incremental GovPlanet costs, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

Foreign exchange had an unfavourable impact on total revenue and a favourable impact on expenses. These impacts were primarily due to the fluctuations in the Euro and Canadian dollar exchange rates relative to the U.S. dollar.





Net income attributable to stockholders increased 9% to $25.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher operating income, partially offset by a non-recurring gain on sale of equity accounted investment recorded in Q3 2018 and higher taxes due to an increase in the effective tax rate. Adjusted net income attributed to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 31%, to $25.3 million in Q3 2019 compared to $19.3 million in Q3 2018.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders increased 10% to $0.23 per share compared to $0.21 per share in Q3 2018. Diluted adjusted EPS attributed to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) increased 28% to $0.23 in Q3 2019 compared to $0.18 in Q3 2018.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

The Company declared on November 6, 2019, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on December 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 27, 2019.

Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4pm GMT on November 8, 2019. The replay of the webcast will be available through December 8, 2019.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including Q4 performance, growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the IronPlanet acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Third Quarter















(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)













(Unaudited)



















































Three months ended September 30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30, 2019











% Change









% Change



2019

2018

2019 over

2018

2019

2018

2019 over

2018 GTV $ 1,084,241 $ 1,039,427

4% $ 3,756,679 $ 3,626,551

4% Revenue:























Service revenue $ 178,577 $ 161,374

11% $ 585,555 $ 551,736

6% Revenue from inventory sales

111,219

83,972

32%

400,892

262,318

53% Total revenue

289,796

245,346

18%

986,447

814,054

21% Operating expenses:























Costs of services

36,382

33,053

10%

122,719

112,743

9% Cost of inventory sold

102,410

74,341

38%

372,703

231,834

61% Selling, general and administration expenses

93,691

88,323

6%

286,589

287,052

0% Acquisition-related costs

45

2,007

(98)%

752

5,039

(85)% Depreciation and amortization expenses

17,692

16,723

6%

51,919

49,451

5% Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(821)

(342)

140%

(1,071)

(958)

12% Foreign exchange loss

237

47

404%

1,118

31

3506% Total operating expenses

249,636

214,152

17%

834,729

685,192

22% Operating income

40,160

31,194

29%

151,718

128,862

18% Interest expense

(10,090)

(10,473)

(4)%

(31,023)

(32,720)

(5)% Other, net

1,962

7,182

(73)%

5,680

8,995

(37)% Income before income taxes

32,032

27,903

15%

126,375

105,137

20% Income tax expense

6,760

4,791

41%

28,800

19,091

51% Net income $ 25,272 $ 23,112

9% $ 97,575 $ 86,046

13% Net income (loss) attributable to:























Stockholders $ 25,266 $ 23,138

9% $ 97,466 $ 85,993

13% Non-controlling interests

6

(26)

(123)%

109

53

106%

$ 25,272 $ 23,112

9% $ 97,575 $ 86,046

13% Earnings per share attributable























to stockholders:























Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.21

10% $ 0.90 $ 0.80

13% Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.21

10% $ 0.89 $ 0.79

13% Weighted average number of share outstanding:























Basic

108,003,390

108,365,427

0%

108,453,525

107,811,391

1% Diluted

109,381,173

109,887,194

0%

109,634,195

109,133,378

0%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)













September 30, December 31,

2019 2018 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,555 $ 237,744 Restricted cash

141,832

67,823 Trade and other receivables

249,925

129,257 Inventory

53,092

113,294 Other current assets

44,364

49,055 Income taxes receivable

10,488

6,365 Total current assets

809,256

603,538









Property, plant and equipment

476,776

486,599 Other non-current assets

148,375

29,395 Intangible assets

234,249

245,622 Goodwill

671,378

671,594 Deferred tax assets

17,797

15,648 Total assets $ 2,357,831 $ 2,052,396









Liabilities and Equity







Auction proceeds payable $ 453,278 $ 203,503 Trade and other payables

166,796

201,255 Income taxes payable

16,053

2,312 Short-term debt

5,805

19,896 Current portion of long-term debt

18,027

13,126 Total current liabilities

659,959

440,092









Long-term debt

671,301

698,172 Other non-current liabilities

150,400

41,980 Deferred tax liabilities

32,859

35,519 Total liabilities

1,514,519

1,215,763









Commitments







Contingencies







Contingently redeemable performance share units

-

923 Stockholders' equity:







Share capital:







Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares







authorized, issued and outstanding shares:







108,210,335 (December 31, 2018: 108,682,030)

159,773

181,780 Additional paid-in capital

59,289

56,885 Retained earnings

684,231

648,255 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,129)

(56,277) Stockholders' equity

838,164

830,643 Non-controlling interest

5,148

5,067 Total stockholders' equity

843,312

835,710 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,357,831 $ 2,052,396

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)















Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Net income $ 97,575 $ 86,046 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:







Depreciation and amortization expenses

51,919

49,451 Stock option compensation expense

4,852

6,711 Equity-classified PSU expense

8,754

8,978 Deferred income tax recovery

(4,760)

(3,774) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(129)

501 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(1,071)

(958) Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,701

3,032 Gain on disposition of equity investment

-

(4,935) Other, net

9,892

(3,678) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

139,372

(44,227) Net cash provided by operating activities

309,105

97,147 Investing activities:







Property, plant and equipment additions

(6,915)

(13,394) Intangible asset additions

(18,377)

(19,410) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

5,610

2,524 Proceeds on disposal of equity investment

-

6,147 Other, net

(1,000)

(4,674) Net cash used in investing activities

(20,682)

(28,807) Financing activities:







Share repurchase

(42,012)

- Dividends paid to stockholders

(60,791)

(56,116) Issuances of share capital

12,440

27,072 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares

(5,260)

(3,901) Proceeds from short-term debt

10,519

6,949 Repayment of short-term debt

(24,979)

(3,372) Repayment of long-term debt

(29,022)

(58,825) Repayment of finance lease obligations

(4,848)

(2,827) Other, net

-

(1,176) Net cash used in financing activities

(143,953)

(92,196) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on







cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,350

(3,215) Increase (decrease)

145,820

(27,071) Beginning of period

305,567

331,116 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 451,387 $ 304,045

Selected Data

(Unaudited)

Industrial live on site auction metrics



























Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,











% Change









% Change

2019 2018

2019 over

2018 2019 2018

2019 over

2018 Number of auctions

46

45

2%

140

130

8% Bidder registrations

165,500

123,000

35%

508,750

383,500

33% Consignors

14,000

13,600

3%

43,000

39,050

10% Buyers

34,800

31,400

11%

109,050

96,750

13% Lots

98,400

89,000

11%

305,150

273,500

12%

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references to non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders* and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders* Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted Adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items which are after-tax effects of significant non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as acquisition-related costs, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as 'adjusting items'.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated income statements.



(in U.S. $000's, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,











% Change







% Change

2019 2018

2019 over

2018 2019 2018 2019 over 2018 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 25,266 $ 23,138

9% $ 97,466 $ 85,993 13% Pre-tax adjusting items:





















Severance and retention

-

1,501

(100)%

-

1,501 (100)% Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment

-

(4,935)

100%

-

(4,935) 100% Current income tax effect of adjusting items:





















Severance and retention

-

(376)

100%

-

(376) 100% Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* $ 25,266 $ 19,328

31% $ 97,466 $ 82,183 19% Weighted average number of dilutive shares

outstanding

109,381,173

109,887,194

0%

109,634,195

109,133,378 0% Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.23 $ 0.21

10% $ 0.89 $ 0.79 13% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to Stockholders* $ 0.23 $ 0.18

28% $ 0.89 $ 0.75 19%

(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items for the three month and nine month ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. (2) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders* represents net income attributable to stockholders excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders* is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders*, net of the effect of dilutive

securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted Net Debt* and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA* Reconciliation

The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA* on a trailing 12-month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of the Company's operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take the Company to settle both the short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of liquidity, which is the ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well the Company funds liquidity.

The following table reconciles adjusted net debt* to debt, adjusted EBITDA* to net income, and adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, our consolidated financial statements.





(in U.S. $ millions) As at and for the 12 months ended September 30,











% Change

2019 2018

2019 over 2018 Short-term debt $ 5.8 $ 10.5

(45)% Long-term debt

689.3

751.8

(8)% Debt

695.1

762.3

(9)% Less: cash and cash equivalents

(309.6)

(228.8)

35% Adjusted net debt*

385.5

533.5

(28)% Net income $ 133.0 $ 122.9

8% Add: depreciation and amortization expenses

69.1

65.1

6% Add: interest expense

42.8

43.7

(2)% Less: interest income

(3.3)

(2.7)

22% Add: income tax expense

40.7

13.2

208% Pre-tax adjusting items:











Severance and retention

-

3.7

(100)% Gain on sale of equity accounted for investment

-

(4.9)

100% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 282.3 $ 241.0

17% Debt/net income

5.2x

6.2x

(16%) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA*

1.4x

2.2x

(36%)















(1) Please refer to page 11 for a summary of adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018. (2) Adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, and income tax expense, and subtracting interest

income from net income excluding the pre-tax effects of adjusting items. (3) Adjusted net debt* is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt. (4) Adjusted net debt*/adjusted EBITDA* is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt* by adjusted EBITDA*.

Operating Free Cash Flow* ("OFCF") Reconciliation

The Company believes OFCF*, when compared on a trailing 12-month basis to different financial periods provides an effective measure of the cash generated by the business and provides useful information regarding cash flows remaining for discretionary return to stockholders, mergers and acquisitions, or debt reduction. The balance sheet scorecard includes OFCF* as a performance metric. OFCF* is also an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term and long-term incentive awards.

The following table reconciles OFCF* to cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated statements of cash flows:















(in U.S. $ millions) 12 months ended September 30,











% Change

2019 2018

2019 over 2018 Cash provided by operating activities $ 356.2 $ 146.2

144% Property, plant and equipment additions

10.4

16.1

(35)% Intangible asset additions

25.1

27.5

(9)% Proceeds on disposition of property plant and equipment

(13.7)

(4.0)

243% Net capital spending $ 21.8 $ 39.6

(45)% OFCF* $ 334.4 $ 106.6

214%















(1) OFCF* is calculated by subtracting net capital spending from cash provided by operating activities.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 were:

Recognized in the third quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the third quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2019

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusting items during the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2018 were:

Recognized in the third quarter of 2018

$1.5 million ( $1.1 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition; $4.9 million ( $4.9 million after tax, or $0.04 per diluted share) due to gain on sale of an equity accounted for investment.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2018

There were no adjustment items recognized in the first quarter of 2018.

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017

$2.2 million ( $1.6 million after tax, or $0.02 per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition;

( after tax, or per diluted share) of severance and retention costs in a corporate reorganization that followed the IronPlanet acquisition; $10.1 million (or $0.10 per diluted share) benefit on remeasurement of deferred taxes due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

