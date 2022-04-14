Rite Aid Q4 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Announces Cost Rationalization Program

(RTTNews) - Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $106.08 million from $41.27 million, last year. Revenues from continuing operations increased 2.5 percent for the thirteen week period ended February 26, 2022, driven by growth at the Retail Pharmacy Segment. Retail Pharmacy segment revenues from continuing operations increased 7.8 percent, driven by an increase in same store sales.

Fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.63 compared to a loss of $0.78, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.56, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss from continuing operations was $389.06 million or $7.18 per share compared to a loss of $18.50 million or $0.34 per share. The company noted that the increase in net loss is due primarily to a current year charge of $229.0 million for the impairment of goodwill related to the Pharmacy Services Segment. Revenue increased to $6.07 billion from $5.92 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $5.95 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects adjusted EBITDA to be between $460 million and $500 million. Adjusted net loss per share is expected to be between $0.53 and $1.06. Total revenues are projected to be between $23.1 billion and $23.5 billion in fiscal 2023.

Rite Aid said it will significantly reduce costs through closure of a total of 145 unprofitable stores, a reduction in corporate administrative expenses and improved efficiencies in worked payroll and other store labor costs. The company expects these cost initiatives to drive savings of $170 million in fiscal 2023.