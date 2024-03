Rithm Capital's Evolution Positions It to Capitalize on This $24.5 Trillion Market Opportunity

Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) started writing a new chapter last year. The real estate investment trust (REIT) acquired Sculptor Capital Management for around $720 million to launch the next stage of its evolution: It wants to become a leading alternative asset manager. That positions it to capitalize on a massive and growing market opportunity. According to Preqin, the alternative asset management sector's assets under management (AUM) will rise $8 trillion to a staggering $24.5 trillion by 2028. That's a massive market opportunity for the company's small and growing asset management business. Rithm Capital started charting a new course in mid-2022. The company, then New Residential Investment, rebranded as Rithm Capital to "highlight a new chapter in the Company's evolution and reinforce its position as a leading diversified company in the financial services and real estate sectors." It has gone from a mortgage REIT focused on acquiring mortgage servicing rights (MSR) to a more diversified financial services company. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel