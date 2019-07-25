RIVA Solutions, Inc. Awarded $48 Million Prime Contract

MCLEAN, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RIVA Solutions, Inc. announced today a $48 million prime contract award to provide Background Investigation Submission Support Services for The Department of the Army Material Command (AMC) Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) Personnel Security Investigation Center of Excellence (PSI-CoE) in Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), Maryland.

RIVA will provide mission-critical management and personnel security and suitability background investigation support, which includes in-processing, indoctrinations, debriefings, sending, receiving, and creating security files, coordination with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) / Defense Security Service (DSS), and inputting data into the Joint Personnel Adjudication System (JPAS) and/or Defense Information System for Security (DISS). Our personnel process over 9,000 records annually and also provide support to 2,000+ users of the JPAS and DISS systems in the areas of SCI personnel security, physical security, information security, anti-terrorism issues from Headquarters and subordinate security offices. On this contract best practices are applied in quality management and performance improvement which is further demonstrated in our ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 certifications we recently obtained.

RIVA CEO, Naveen Krishnamurthy, is "honored to support a prime contract of this size, scope, mission criticality, visibility, and complexity as a mature 8(a) Federal contractor that the U.S. Army has entrusted to transition, manage, operate, supply cleared personnel."

